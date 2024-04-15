The Nigerian government of President Bola Tinubu has urged Israel and Islamic Republic of Iran to exercise restraint amid its ongoing conflict.

The Nigerian side maintained that de-escalation and peaceful resolution would guarantee peace and security across the region and the world at large.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Francisca K. Omayuli and made available to Nairametrics.

Omayuli expressed optimism in the diplomatic efforts that is underway.

The statement dated April 14, 2024, reads,

“The Federal Government of Nigeria joins other Members of the International Community to call on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, as diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ease tension and avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“In this critical period, it behoves the two countries to reflect on the universal commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, for the advancement of global peace and security.”

Iran launched a military attack on Israel accusing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of attacking the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria, recently, amid the IDF’s ongoing war with Hamas of Gaza, Hezbollah of Lebanon and alleged Iranian forces operating in Syria.

The IDF confirmed Iran’s wide scale coordinated attack on its territory but added that a defense coalition of international partners helped in successfully intercepting 99% of aerial threats launched by Iran.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission has called for restraint.

But Israel and Iran have expressed readiness to retaliate.

Nairametrics reports that Israel and Iran regard themselves as age-long enemies with both governments accusing each other of annihilation.

The development is expected to compel a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Middle East is an oil rich region that enjoys patronage of many countries of the world.