President Bola Tinubu has appointed Emomotimi Agama as the director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of the following Nigerian professionals to the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka – Chairman, Frana Chukwuogor – Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement), Mr. Bola Ajomale — Executive Commissioner (Operations), Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman — Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services), Mr. Lekan Belo — Non-Executive Commissioner and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi — Non-Executive Commissioner

According to the official X Account of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ajuri Ngelale said the President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.

This is a Developing story…