The Federal Government has announced a 24-hour closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to traffic from Saturday, October 21, 2023 to Sunday, October 22, 2023 for repairs.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr O. I. Kesha, where he encouraged motorists to use alternative routes during the period of the palliative works.

Motorists have raised serious concerns over the deplorable sections of the bridge which have been riddled with potholes and some big bumps.

Bridge to be closed on Saturday

In his reaction to the public outcry over the poor state of the bridge, Kesha said the government is currently working on plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge.

He said, “However, in order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge, the Ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023 preparatory to the comprehensive repair works,” the statement partly read.

“In view of the foregoing, the motoring public are advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed.

“However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday ,21st October 2023 to Sunday, 22nd 12midnight.”

Alternative routes for commuters

Motorists were advised to sue the following alternative routes during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic;

Motorists from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi expressway to link Ikorodu road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko bridge and Lagos Island.

Motorists from Lagos mainland going through Herbert Macaulay road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via the third mainland bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter bridge to link Lagos Island.

Also, the vast Lagos lagoon delicately links the metropolis; hence water transportation is a good alternative. It is fast, convenient and safe. Motorists may want to explore the use of Jetty.