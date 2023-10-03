The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a total of 1,068 Lassa fever cases spread across 112 local government areas within 28 states of the federation.

This information was conveyed through the NCDC’s official website on Tuesday, as part of its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 37 (September 11 – 17, 2023).

The NCDC further revealed that 75% of these cases were identified in the states of Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi.

Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus, primarily afflicts West African countries such as Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria.

Human transmission occurs through contact with the urine or feces of infected rodents, particularly the multimammate rat.

Lassa Fever cases on the rise

As per the NCDC, there are currently 7,352 individuals under suspicion of having the disease, with at least 181 lives lost due to infection in the country. The case-fatality ratio for this infection stands at 16.9% .

The NCDC also noted:

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 37, 2023, 181 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 16.9%, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (19.1%).

“In total for 2023, 28 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 112 local government areas.

“Seventy-five percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 25% were reported from 25 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 75% confirmed cases, Ondo reported 35%, Edo 29%, and Bauchi 11%.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years).

“The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9. The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.”

Tragically, in 2023, 49 healthcare workers across the country contracted Lassa fever.

Guidelines for Lassa Fever prevention and management as suggested by the NCDC

The agency emphasized that the National Lassa Fever Multi-partner, Multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to oversee response activities at all levels.

It also stressed the importance of preventing Lassa fever through measures such as avoiding contact with rodents and their excreta, maintaining good personal hygiene, and taking precautions when caring for infected individuals.

Early diagnosis and timely medical intervention are crucial in managing the disease and preventing complications, according to the NCDC.