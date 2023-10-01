The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that no sentiment or emotion would be considered in his efforts to do the right thing in FCT.

This was made known by Wike in Abuja while reacting to a trending video on social media showing the staff of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), protesting and crying over the sack of the company’s managing director.

The MD and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Najeeb Abdulsalam, was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies of the FCT Administration that were sacked by the minister a few days ago.

Wike further explained that he would do the right thing in the interest of residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large.

We will do the right thing

The minister said: “That is why when I watch people on video, crying that somebody has been removed and that he has been doing well, but the question is if you have been doing well, where are the buses?

“No sentiment, no emotions will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing in the interest of the people.

“If you like, carry 20 people, put a video, and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothered us is the reality on the ground.”

He advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and want to have a total change.

Wike said: “You are not a civil servant where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement.

“Even as a minister, I can be relieved of my position now. You don’t need to cry; some other people will come and all we pray for is, let us get the best.”

In case you missed it

Wike had on September 27, approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA), including the CEO of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO).

Wike ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, adding that appointment into the vacant offices will be made in due course.

However, on September 29, workers of AUMTCO protested in tears over the sacking of their Managing Director, Najib Mahmoud Abdusalam.

The workers, who were seen with the outgoing MD, having spent less than 4 months on the job, offered various prayers for him, especially for his return to the company, saying that he has done well for the staff.