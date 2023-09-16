The Lagos State Government has announced the postponement of the planned 2-Sunday traffic diversion on Third Mainland Bridge for palliative works on some of the failed sections of the bridge.

The urgent repair works which had been scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, September 17 and Sunday, September 24, 2023, was postponed due to the heavy downpour experienced in all parts of the metropolis on Saturday, September 16.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi said the rain has affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

Osiyemi assured that a later date which will be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative works. The Transport Commissioner also urged Motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had on Thursday, September 14, 2023, announced that it was set to initiate palliative repairs on the deteriorated sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays, starting from September 17th and and ending on September 24th, 2023.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who made the announcement said the maintenance will be conducted on Sunday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 24th, 2023, during the hours of 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on each Sunday.

Toriola emphasized that the proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

He elaborated that the decision to schedule the palliative works on Sundays was made to minimize inconvenience for motorists.