The Lagos State Government will implement traffic diversions starting December 22, 2024, as part of repairs on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

These diversions will affect major routes, including Iganmu Bridge (Lagos-bound), Eric Moore Road, Babs Animashaun Road, and Baale Junction (Badagry-bound), in a bid to improve road conditions and ease congestion.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement in a statement released on Friday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The repairs will focus on the stretch from Alagba Junction to Baale Junction on the Badagry-bound service lane and are scheduled to take place from December 22, 2024, to January 22, 2025.

“The Lagos State Government has announced plans to repair the stretch of Iganmu Bridge (Lagos bound), Eric Moore Road, Babs Animashaun Road, and Baale Junction (Badagry bound) on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The repair work will be done in phases, with phase one – stretch from Alagba Junction to Baale Junction on service lane (Badagry bound) – commencing from Dec. 22, 2024, to end on Jan. 22, 2025”

The statement provided alternative routes for motorists to minimize disruptions and ensure smoother traffic flow during the repair works.

Here are the alternative routes:

Motorists heading towards Orile Community from Iganmu Bridge on the service lane will be diverted to Alagba Street. From there, they can access Imalenfe-Alafia Street, which leads to Savage Lane and continues onto Baale Street.

The diversion will then direct drivers to Kekere-Ekun Street/Tokosi Street, allowing them to rejoin the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and continue their journey with minimal delays.

Motorists traveling from Iganmu Bridge to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway will also face diversions. They will remain on the toll lane, exiting at Coker to connect with Akinwande Street, which leads to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Similarly, drivers heading towards the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway will stay on the toll lane, which will guide them to the Alaba Interchange Bridge to reconnect with the expressway.

Motorists heading towards Badagry will be diverted but can continue their journey using the toll lane, minimizing inconvenience.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has assured the public that traffic diversions for subsequent phases of the repairs will be announced as the work progresses.

Motorists are urged to remain patient and adhere to the new traffic patterns during the ongoing construction.