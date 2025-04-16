On April 16, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index declined by 708.14 points, closing the trading session at 103,851.88, thus slipping below the 104,000-threshold.

This represents a 0.68% drop from the previous day’s closing value of 104,560.02, while market volume also declined, decreasing from 368.7 million shares to 351.6 million shares.

The market capitalization fell to N65.2 trillion over 12,141 deals, down from N65.7 trillion recorded the previous day, reflecting the negative price action.

Among the notable gainers, ABBEYBDS and SOVRENINS recorded increases of 9.99% and 7.69%, respectively.

In contrast, IMG and GUINEAINS faced significant challenges, with declines of 10.00% and 9.52%. Additionally, notable trading activity was observed in ACCESSCORP and GTCO, which led the market in transaction volume.

Market summary:

Current ASI: 103,851.88

Previous ASI: 104,560.02

Day Change: -0.68%

Year-to-Date Performance: +0.9%

Volume Traded: 351.6 million shares

Market Cap: N65.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

ABBEYBDS: Up 9.99% to N8.15

SOVRENINS: Up 7.69% to N0.98

NGXGROUP: Up 7.30% to N33.80

FIDELITYBK: Up 6.74% to N18.20

DEAPCAP: Up 6.67% to N0.96

Top 5 losers:

IMG: Down 10.00% to N34.20

GUINEAINS: Down 9.52% to N0.57

UPDCREIT: Down 8.20% to N5.60

DAARCOMM: Down 7.94% to N0.58

CILEASING: Down 7.89% to N3.50

Trading volume:

The daily market volume declined from 368.7 million shares the previous day to 351.6 million.

ACCESSCORP led the trading activity, with an impressive 68.2 million shares exchanged.

Following closely, GTCO recorded 36.7 million shares traded.

FCMB also showed notable engagement, with 28.7 million shares changing hands.

Both UBA and CHAMS contributed significantly, trading 26.3 million and 24.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value:

In terms of trading value, GEREGU emerged as the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N5.1 billion.

GTCO made a substantial contribution of N2.1 billion to the daily total, while ACCESSCORP and UBA added N1.4 billion and N830.8 million, respectively.

ZENITHBANK rounded out the trading value with N616.9 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance:

In the SWOOTS category, OANDO encountered a slight decline of 0.9%.

Within the FUGAZ sector, ZENITHBANK experienced a drop of 3.93%, while GTCO fell by 1.58%.

Conversely, FIRSTHOLD climbed by 2.46%, ACCESSCORP gained 0.47%, and UBA rose by 0.48%.

Market outlook:

The All-Share Index appears to be entrenched in a retracement phase, currently positioned below the critical 104,000 mark.

However, the potential recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks may play a pivotal role in stabilizing the index in the weeks ahead.