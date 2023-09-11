Enugu State residents can now conveniently process their travel applications within the region, thanks to the newly established United Kingdom visa centres.

The Enugu State government revealed this development and expressed its appreciation to the United Kingdom Government for setting up a visa centre in the state to facilitate applications by residents in both Enugu State and the broader South-East zone, as reported by NAN.

The commendation was conveyed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Monday in Enugu.

According to the statement, the establishment of the visa centre was a direct outcome of discussions between Governor Peter Mbah and the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, during the commissioner’s visit to the Government House in Enugu in June.

The statement emphasized that the government received the news of the visa centre with enthusiasm and satisfaction, highlighting its potential to further enhance economic partnerships and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the United Kingdom.

“The Enugu State Government eagerly anticipates a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, given that the visa centre will play a pivotal role in cementing this relationship,” the statement said. It urged residents, especially those in the South-East, to take advantage of this opportunity to file their visa applications within the state.

Additionally, it underlined the government’s commitment to improving security for both residents and visitors conducting business in the state. It reiterated that Enugu State is open for business and investment.

Backstory

In June, the United Kingdom (UK) unveiled plans for a strategic partnership with Enugu State, focusing on key areas such as power, education, and public health to drive economic development.

This announcement follows a meeting between Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu.

During the meeting, Montgomery highlighted the longstanding collaboration between the UK and Enugu State, spanning over two decades, particularly in areas such as public health sector reforms, education, and power sector improvements.

Montgomery expressed the UK’s keen interest in sustaining and deepening this partnership, commending Governor Mbah’s proactive approach to implementing reforms and his vision for the state, which has been evident in recent press reports.