Zenith Bank Plc has declared an interim dividend of N15.70 billion (representing N0.50 per share) to be paid to shareholders for the half year ended June 2023.

This was disclosed in the company’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

The Board of Directors of the company proposed the payment of an interim dividend in the sum of N0.50kobo per ordinary share on the issued capital of 31,396,493,786 Ordinary Shares.

This is a developing story…