Today, Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, Ngelale stated that the new appointments take immediate effect. Featured on the list is Boma Iyaye, who has been appointed Executive Director for Finance and admin of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. Boma Iyaye is a Rivers State accountant, politician and former Commissioner of Sports.

Education

Boma Iyaye, born on September 24, 1969, attended State School II, Port Harcourt, and completed his secondary education at Baptist High School between 1981 and 1986.

Career

The 54-year-old started as an accountant in the private sector and gained experience with several multinational companies between 1992 and the early 2000s. Later, he ventured into politics, where he successfully held a seat in the Rivers State House of Assembly until 2007, representing Ogu–Bolo.

During his time in the Assembly, Iyaye served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports and participated in various sub-committees. In December 2015, he was appointed to the Wike Executive Council as the Commissioner of Sports. Notably, he previously held this position for 3 years.

In 2021, he received an honorary title as the Chief of the Chiri War Canoe House of the Loko Group of Houses in Ogu Kingdom, Rivers State.