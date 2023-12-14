Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented award letters to 189 successful candidates under its Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme for scholars in the Niger Delta.

The Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie distributed these letters during a pre-departure and award ceremony in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of the scholarship scheme, Ebie emphasized its role as a crucial component of the commission’s human capital development program, as outlined in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Pius Ughakpoteni.

What he said

“The foreign post-graduate scholarship programme is an important component of our human capital development that seeks to use education to change fortunes of the region.

“Hence, we commend the successful candidates for their resilience as well as to the NDDC management for sustaining the scholarship programme.

“Beneficiaries of the scholarship must make the best use of the opportunity given to them,” Ebie advised the students.

Encouraging the scholars, he emphasized the importance of being exemplary ambassadors for Nigeria by dedicating themselves to their studies and striving for excellence in their chosen fields.

“To this end, funds for tuition and accommodation will not be delayed. So, beneficiaries should emulate previous beneficiaries who had set enviable standards.

“Beneficiaries should avoid distractions to enable them excel in their studies, so that they can come back to impact the Niger Delta and the entire Nigerian system for good.

“The scholarship programme is proof that the region is flush with talented and intelligent youths,” he said.

Dr. Ogbuku announced that recipients achieving distinction in their Master’s degree program would automatically receive a scholarship for a Ph.D. degree.

Dr. George Uzonwanne, the Director of Education, Health, and Social Services at NDDC, encouraged the beneficiaries to maximize this opportunity for the greater good.

How the beneficiaries were selected

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of NDDC, highlighted that the 189 candidates who emerged successful underwent a transparent electronic selection process from a pool of over 25,000 applicants.

He disclosed that out of the 25,000 online scholarship applicants, 5,000 underwent a Computer Based Test, leading to the selection of successful candidates for oral interviews.

According to him,

“So, we are optimistic that the process adopted in selecting beneficiaries will continue to produce first class performer”.

He also mentioned the best performing candidate for the 2023/2024 NDDC foreign scholarship exercise is Miss Omogbemi Olayemi from Ilaje in Ondo state.

Commencing in 2010, the foreign post-graduate scholarship scheme aims to empower the youth of the Niger Delta with relevant knowledge and skills.