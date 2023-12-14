The Delta State House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N724.9 billion, about 2 weeks after it was presented by the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Asaba.

According to reports, the budget that was passed by the state House of Assembly is made up of a Recurrent Expenditure of N316.6 billion and capital expenditure of N408.3 billion.

The report was presented to the house by the Chairman of the Committee, Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, who noted that the budget showed an increase of N10.5 billion when compared with the N714.4 billion earlier presented by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.

She explained that the 2024 budget, christened ”Budget of Hope and Optimism”, was strategically prepared to ensure that the policy trust of the Oborevwori-led administration aligned with the public priorities and expectations.

Budget allocation is fairly done

She said,

” The preparation process was designed to promote accountability, transparency, inclusiveness, and public participation.

”Allocation of resources to Recurrent and Capital Expenditures was fairly done.

”Other sectors and sub-sectors like education, agriculture, environment, healthcare, sports, youth and girl child development were given adequate budgetary consideration.

”Appropriations were also made to facilitate the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

”All these are aimed at improving business competitiveness and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the State.’’

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion for the third reading and passage of the appropriation bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Edafe Emakpo.

What the Speaker is saying

The speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the Bill.

Guwor said,

”’ Distinguished colleagues, I sincerely thank all of you for a job well done.

”We have successfully discharged the key function of authorizing Government expenditures in line with the provisions of Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

”From the first reading of this Bill to its final passage, you all worked diligently through the various sub-committees of the Finance and Appropriations Committee to ensure the successful passage of this Bill.

”And for this, I cannot thank you enough. I am very confident that the timely passage of this Bill is in keeping with Global best practices, and that Delta State is on a good start to year 2024.

”I also firmly believe that this Bill will greatly impact the lives of the people of the State as well as move Delta State forward in terms of infrastructure and human capital development in line with the MORE Agenda of our amiable Governor.”

Speaking to newsmen immediately after the passage of the Bill, the finance and appropriation chairman, Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, said that the slight increase became necessary following the need of some sectors.

What you should know

Recall that on November 29, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State presented an N714.4 billion appropriation bill for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the appropriation bill christened ‘Budget of Hope and Optimism’ at the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly, Oborevwori stated that the budget estimates comprised the sum of N316.6 billion or 44% for recurrent expenditure and N397.9 billion or 56% for capital expenditure.

He said the 2024 budget proposal showed a decrease of N94.9 billion or 12%, compared to the 2023 approved budget of N809.4 billion.

The Governor attributed the slight decrease to the fact that the state government planned the 2024 budget around fiscal discipline, which means that the budget will be funded largely from within and the State would spend only what it can earn within the period.”