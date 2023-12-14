SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading payroll and HR software landscape, is rolling out its enhanced technology solution to digitise government and business processes to enhance economic performance in 2024.

The African tech giant envisions the possibility of revolutionising the administration of the Nigerian government’s workforce across ministries, agencies and parastatals using its top-rated workforce management software. Seamless HR explained that such adoption of digitalisation will usher in a modern, globally-aligned service delivery that is potentially more cost-effective.

The firm recognises the interdependence of sustainability and business growth as pivotal drivers for long-term success.

Director of Customer Success at SeamlessHR, Adetoun Akinsunmi, presented the firm’s proposition at one of the largest gatherings of HR leaders in Africa, the 55th Annual CIPM International Conference and Exhibition in Abuja recently.

In her presentation, she noted, “Productivity, sustainability and workforce performance are interdependent pillars that drive long-term success. In today’s fast-evolving economic landscape, harnessing the transformative power of digital technology is not just a choice; it’s a strategic imperative that brings these pillars together.”

With digitalisation, governments and businesses can harness the power of data for informed and strategic decisions while fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability.

“SeamlessHR envisions this initiative as a catalyst for transformative change, setting the stage for a more agile, efficient, and technologically advanced future.” She concluded.

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping the landscape of HR technology across Africa.