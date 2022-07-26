SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading HR and Payroll tech organisation, has launched a time and attendance management product to help businesses curb losses resulting from inefﬁcient time tracking methods. The product helps companies organise their workforce and manage their people through the administration of shifts, allowing employees to clock in and out, track absenteeism, employee overtime hours, eliminate buddy punching, among others.

In the United States, unscheduled absenteeism reportedly costs employers about $3,600 per year for hourly workers and $2,660 each year for salaried employees. Unfortunately, it is impossible for many companies in Africa to discern such ﬁgures, given the lack of data, and as many employers do not have proper attendance and time tracking mechanisms. As a result, they cannot correctly measure the effect of absenteeism and poor time management. However, based on anecdotal evidence, many companies acknowledge losing a substantial amount of productivity and money to the tune of millions, because of this problem. For example, organisations lose money when the clock in, clock out times and overtime hours are falsiﬁed by workers, affecting production rates and ﬁnances. Unfortunately, these organisations cannot manage this challenge without the proper insights and tools.

Through continuous customer interaction and extensive market research, SeamlessHR has gathered that the challenge is recurrent for organisations in speciﬁc industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, consulting, hospitality, and agriculture. Particularly in the East African market, where SeamlessHR is doubling down on customer acquisition.

To tackle this, the company has developed the Time and Attendance Management module as part of its HR and payroll solutions. The module integrates with payroll, making it easier for companies to pay workers what is due. It also integrates with the SeamlessHR disciplinary module, so disciplinary issues from an employee’s attendance can feed both ways, and where necessary, the corresponding action can feed into payroll. And with a geolocation feature, employers can control the location where employees register attendance, whether in the ofﬁce or the ﬁeld.

“SeamlessHR is committed to helping organisations manage their resources to become more productive and successful, so this was a natural next step in our journey,” says SeamlessHR’s Chief Technology Ofﬁcer and co-founder, Deji Lana. “As an African ﬁrm that knows where the shoes pinch for other African businesses, we are excited about being able to build the tech solutions that ﬁx their problems.”

Given existing demand and prior engagements with C-suites and HR leaders, SeamlessHR anticipates immediate and signiﬁcant product uptake.

About SeamlessHR

SeamlessHR.com is an end-to-end HR and Payroll technology company focused on helping businesses in emerging markets become more productive and successful by deploying well-designed, world-class technology solutions. The enterprise-grade solution caters to various companies, from SMEs with fewer than 100 employees to large enterprises with over 10,000 employees.