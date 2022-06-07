A research report by SeamlessHR has revealed that 70% of professional employees that fall within the age range of 21 to 25 years also known as Gen Z, will not stay on a job for more than 2 years. According to the report, this is because the younger generation of professionals is always looking for a more challenging opportunity and are not yet tied to a job by financial responsibilities.

On the other hand, the report says that 59% of employees between the age range of 26 to 40, otherwise referred to as Gen Y or Millenials, are willing to work in one organisation for 3 to 5 years.

Testing the preferred mode of work among the two age groups, SeamlessHR says it found that 68% of Gen Zs expressed a strong preference for full remote work, while only 25% of them will negotiate a hybrid system. On the millennials side, 55% are in support of a hybrid work model, 25% prefer to work remotely, and 20% will still go to the office.

What they are saying

While analysing the data from the research, SeamlessHR said: “In making sense of the data, we conclude that the varied answers may not be for specific reasons. For example, older professionals have presumably done and seen it all, so they have more patience. They are also more likely to stay because of financial responsibilities in their personal lives.

“The younger generation on the other hand is looking for a level of challenge, fitness, equity, organisational purpose, meaningful work, and a more entrepreneurial involvement in their work. In the absence of these, they become restless.”

On the work mode, it said: “This is not surprising as Gen Zs, who are considered to be full digital natives with an astonishing sense of agency, came into the workforce leveraging technology and remote opportunities that put them into play almost faster than their predecessors. For Millenials who are between 26 and 40 years old today, there seems to be a stronger leaning towards the hybrid system.”

“Amidst a myriad of considerations, preferences, and workplace expectations, we have found that employees across generations agree on one thing as the heart of the matter: Organizations must constantly provide an opportunity and environment for employees to thrive by making a tangible impact through their work,” the report concluded.

SeamlessHR says the survey for the research had as respondents over 2,000 professionals across various industries, roles, age ranges, and considerations.