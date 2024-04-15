The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced its Foreign Post Graduate Scholarship Programme for applicants who hail from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria, for the 2024/2025 session.

The NDDC disclosed in a statement on its website that the scholarship is aimed at boosting human resource development in the Niger-Delta region.

Explaining further on Monday, the NDDC believes the scholarship will “equip our young people withrelevant training and skills for effective participation in the local content programme of the Federal Government, as well as enable them to acquire specialization in their fields of study and thus compete globally in various professional disciplines.”

The scheme is designed for qualified applicants, with relevant Bachelor’s Degrees from recognized Universities in the following professional disciplines: Agricultural Science, Engineering,Environmental Science,Geosciences, Information Technology, Medical Sciences and Law.

Eligibility/ Selection Process

To be eligible for the scholarship, one must hail from the Niger Delta Region and have achieved a First Class, Second Class Upper, or Lower Division Bachelor Degree.

The following selection procedures will be observed:

Initial Application: Interested candidates must submit an online application via the Commission’s Website. Preliminary Shortlisting: Candidates will be shortlisted based on the following criteria: WASSCE/NECO results Local Government identification

iii. Undergraduate degree classification (1st Class, SecondClass Upper/Lower)

Computer-Based Test: Shortlisted candidates will undergo a computer-based test conducted by NDDC consultants in Rivers State. Minimum Test Score: Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 70% in the test to proceed to the next stage. Further Shortlisting: Candidates who successfully pass the test will be further shortlisted. Final Verification: The final verification of the candidates will be done through the Local Government Area (LGA) and Community Development Committee (CDC).

Mode of Application

Applicants are required to submit their applications online through the Commission’s website: www.nddc.gov.ng.

The following documents must be attached to the application:

Recent passport photograph Local Government identification Letter Post Graduate admission letter from a recognized overseas university. Relevant degrees from recognized universities NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

The NDDC added that upon successful completion of the application form, a registration number will be automatically assigned, and successful applicants are advised to print a hard copy of the online-generated acknowledgment for future reference.

Also, all shortlisted applicants will be announced and posted on the NDDC website: www.nddc.gov.ng.

They will subsequently be required to take part in a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The NDDC also warned stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters.

It stated,

“The Commission (NDDC) will not enter into any form of Communication with candidates who are not shortlisted for the Computer Based Test (CBT), those who are not invited for oral interview or candidates that are not successful during the oral interviews.

“Preference will be given to candidates from Oil Producing Host/Communities/Local Government Areas as long as candidates meet the approved cut off mark.

The Commission will ensure a fair spread of courses amongst beneficiaries within each State. Deferment, Change of Institution and Course are not permitted. The Commission reserves the sole and absolute discretion to select in line with the above stated criteria and its internal consideration. The decision of the Commission in this regard is final.

“For further enquiries, please contact: Director, Education, Health and Social Services, NDDC

Mobile: +234(0)9137806550, +234(0)9049409391E-mail: foreign.scholarship@nddc.go.ng

Application commenced today while deadline for submission of applications is May 13, 2024.

More Insights

The NDDC was created by the federal government in year 2000 to facilitate development in the South-south region of the country.

Training the youths in the area is one of its core mandates.

Its scholarship program has been on for several years.