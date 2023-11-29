The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has disclosed that its board has awarded contracts for the construction of three roads in the oil-bearing communities of Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia.

This disclosure was made by Chief Dimgba Eruba, the Commissioner representing Abia in the Board of the NDDC, at a civic reception organised in his honour at Ogwe Central School, on Tuesday.

Eruba said the three roads which the NDDC had awarded contracts to be constructed include the Ngwaiyiekwe-Ogwe Road, Owaza-Imo River Road, and Ozuaku-144 Battalion Barracks Road, all in Ukwa West LGA, the oil-bearing part of Abia State.

The NDDC Board member also said that the three road projects would commence immediately, adding that they would be completed in record time.

Other NDDC projects in Abia State

Eruba, who is a second-term member of the NDDC board, further stated that the Commission had also awarded the contract for the restoration of the Ukwa West Power Station.

He explained that the power station, which has reached 90 per cent completion, would be hooked to the national grid before Christmas.

Furthermore, Eruba stated that the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, had initiated training and scholarship programmes for youths of the region.

While thanking the organisers of the civic reception, Eruba promised that NDDC would address the challenges that abound in the oil-producing areas of Abia State.

He said: “I am so humbled that you honoured me this way.

“I promise you that I shall not be found wanting in the delivery of the dividend of democracy as a member of the board.

“The commission will be addressing our challenges and more projects will be executed.”

He emphasised that the Commission would make a significant impact in the oil-bearing area of Abia before the expiration of the current board.