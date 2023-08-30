Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appealed for collective support in his efforts to rejuvenate the state’s lost glory. Speaking at the 32nd Abia Day celebration held at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia,

Otti emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the region.

“Abia has started moving,” Otti affirmed during the event, underscoring his administration’s momentum.

He lamented that the state’s potential had been hindered by past administrations, emphasizing the rich resources within Abia. From agricultural commodities to cultural heritage and mineral deposits, the governor highlighted the promising economic prospects that could be unlocked with prudent management.

Otti regretfully acknowledged how successive governments contributed to a decline, impacting education and integrity. However, he asserted his determination to restore Abia’s fortunes: “This is the new Abia of our collective dreams… Abia has started moving.”

Reiterating his focus on the health and education sectors, Otti affirmed his intention to manage resources judiciously for the populace’s welfare. In his words, “All I need is your individual support” to achieve Abia’s transformation.