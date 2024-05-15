The exchange rate between the naira and dollar snapped 7 consecutive days of losses to record its first gain on Wednesday, May 15 2024.

Data from the FMDQ indicates the exchange rate closed at N1459.02 to gain 4.21% the first gain after back to back losses that saw the official exchange rate fall below the N1,500/$1 mark.

The Naira appreciated contrast with the N1520.4/$1 recorded the previous day.

This represents a significant recovery after a 2.78% depreciation on May 14, 2024. The appreciation comes after a decline over the last week, with the Naira losing approximately 11% of its value in the official market.

Key highlights

The increase in forex turnover to $289.14 million, a 124.56% rise from $128.76 million the previous day, likely contributed to this appreciation.

The increase in liquidity on the market also comes after the daily turnover in the forex market witnessed a sharp drop of about 41% the previous day.

However, the intra-day high it a high of N1,593 approaching the N1,600 mark while the intra-day low traded at N1,401/$1. The wide disparity is indicative of a highly volatile official market.

In the parallel market, the Naira traded between N1,520/$1 and N1,525/$1 on Wednesday based on the quotes we received.

What You Should Know