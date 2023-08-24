Following the recent collapse of the two-storey building in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord of the affected property located on Lagos Crescent, Garki 2.

Wike made this statement while assessing the site of the collapsed building on Thursday. The FCT minister also ordered the occupants of the affected building to be resettled elsewhere.

What he said

He said:

“It is not as if anybody has any personal vendetta but for me, it is for us to do the right thing. I don’t know why it has taken so long that the FCTA has not resettled them and so we will take immediate action to see that the indigenes of these places are resettled and then the government has to plan out this place.

“When the government says take a building plan, it is not to suffer anybody but to make sure that everyone is protected. Cities are planned to forestall these kinds of occurrences. Imagine buildings without approval. I will ask that we identify and arrest the owner of this property. It is very important.

“Government will of course take over this area and make sure no further development is carried out here. I want all the stakeholders here to please work with the government in the interest of everybody. No one has come here to say I like A, I don’t like B. I know sometimes government decisions may not be too comfortable with the people, but in the long run, it is in the interest of the people.”

Nonetheless, Wike applauded the efforts of various agencies, particularly NEMA and FEMA, that were involved in rescuing persons trapped in the rubble.

He also emphasized the resolve to go against illegal developments or buildings that do not comply with planning codes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the FCT minister, two lives were lost as a result of the building collapse and at least 37 persons have been rescued so far.

He sympathized with those who lost their lives and promised that the government would pick up the bills of the victims and take them to several medical facilities in the capital city.

Rescue efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that everyone still trapped in the rubble is rescued and taken to hospitals. From reports gathered, some of the victims of the building collapse were fatally injured.