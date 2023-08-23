The Lagos State House of Assembly made a decision to decline confirmation for 17 out of the 39 nominees for commissioners and special advisers who had been put forth for screening by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Among the governor’s selections, only 22 cabinet nominees were granted confirmation by the Assembly.

Prominent figures among those not selected include Gbenga Omotoso, who previously served as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Prof. Akin Abayomi, the former Health Commissioner; as well as Sam Egube, the former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, among others.

