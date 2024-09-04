The Lagos State Government has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the construction of the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge in the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, currently attending the China-Africa Cooperation Summit from September 4-6, made the announcement through a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The governor highlighted that the project is part of the state’s strategic transport masterplan, designed to improve road networks, ease traffic congestion, enhance commuting efficiency, and foster economic growth.

He further mentioned that discussions are underway to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to CCECC, with feasibility and design studies for the bridge already completed, signaling significant progress toward the project’s implementation.

“We believe that good roads and transport infrastructure are essential for the growth of Lagos State, and to support this, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CCECC to build the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge in the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State.

“Our strategic transport masterplan is not just a blueprint; it’s a commitment to improving the lives of all Lagosians. By focusing on key road networks, we aim to reduce traffic congestion and create a seamless commuting experience, all while supporting economic growth.

“We have had discussions about awarding the EPC contract to CCECC, and feasibility and design studies for the project have been conducted,” the statement read in part.

It is important to note that the EPC model, being considered for the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge, requires the contractor to manage the design, procurement, and construction, ensuring the bridge is delivered fully operational and on time.

More insight

The statement also revealed that the Lagos State Government has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement solar power systems across several key tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University and its campuses, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State College of Medicine.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, underscoring the importance of this initiative.

“We also signed another MoU to implement solar power systems across our tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University and its campuses, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State College of Medicine,” the statement read.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu further noted that the project is expected to generate around 50 MW of clean and affordable electricity, offering these institutions a sustainable and cost-efficient energy solution.

He emphasized that this initiative reflects the state government’s strong commitment to sustainable energy as a key part of its broader economic development strategy.