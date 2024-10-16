The Lagos state government has committed to paying a minimum wage of N85,000 to civil servants- higher than the federal government’s approved minimum wage of N70,000.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state Governor stated this in an interview on Channels Television where he talked about his government’s plans for the state and effort to address problems.

The Governor explained the increase in the state’s minimum wage beyond the federal government’s approved amount is a matter of affordability and capacity and in response to the significantly high cost of living in Lagos state.

Furthermore, the Governor noted that it would be his pleasure to announce another increase in minimum wage if possible, in January of next year.

He said, “You also mentioned about the minimum wage and what do I need to throw in for my people. I’m glad to announce that the minimum wage for Lagos which we have discussed with our unions is N85,000 today and it is not a competition. It is a function of affordability and capacity but we know too well that when people live in Lagos, it has a premium in terms of cost of living.”

“We increased our salary earlier in the year and would like to come in January and say I’ve been able to increase the minimum wage in Lagos to N100,000.”

Furthermore, the Governor spoke on the state’s plan for the transport sector with respect to rail transport. According to him, the state government plans to connect all five districts to rail transport.

What you should know

In July, President Tinubu approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for Nigerian workers, with a pledge to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

The announcement was made during a meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the presidential villa in Abuja. Among those in attendance were NLC President Joe Ajaero, TUC President Festus Osifo, and key federal ministers.

The new minimum wage was necessitated by the severe cost of living crisis being witnessed by Nigerians following the removal of the petrol subsidy and devaluation of the Naira. The inflation rate in the country rose for 19 consecutive months reaching a 28-year of 34.19% in June 2024 with food inflation crossing 40%.

President Tinubu had promised that ongoing reforms in the energy and foreign exchange sectors were needed to avert a collapse of the economy and that future generations would reap the benefits.