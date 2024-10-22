The Lagos State Government has announced the removal of application fees for scholarships and bursaries offered by the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the decision as part of efforts to enhance access to education.

The announcement was contained in a statement on the Lagos State Government’s website on Monday, highlighting that the initiative aligns with the state government’s agenda which promotes youth empowerment and social development by removing barriers to education.

“Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the removal of application fees for scholarships and bursaries offered by the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB). This decision aligns with the administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda initiative aimed at promoting youth empowerment and social inclusion,” the statement read in part.

The Secretary overseeing the program, Mr. AbdurRahman Lekki, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s support, stating that the decision reinforces the government’s commitment to equitable education and its reputation as a youth-focused administration.

Previously, applicants were required to pay between N2,500 for bursaries and N5,000 for PhD scholarships.

Lekki noted that eliminating these fees would ease financial pressure on students and address stakeholder concerns regarding access to education, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He further clarified that revenue from these fees made up just 0.5% of the program’s total budget, justifying their removal.

The statement recognized the support of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Waheed Kasali, and the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Sule, in facilitating the initiative.

It expressed optimism that removing the fees would encourage more students to pursue higher education, driving economic growth.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to education and urged students to leverage the scholarships and bursaries to overcome financial barriers.

What you should know

The Lagos State Scholarship Board, initially formed in 1968, was formally established by law on September 27, 2012.

Its vision is to become a leading agency in providing financial assistance to scholars, focusing on fostering educational growth by offering timely support to deserving students.

The mission centres on promoting self-reliance and advancing the socio-economic development of Lagos State through education.

The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has achieved significant milestones in supporting students through the Board.

As reflected on the official website of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, the governor approved N375,455,000 in September 2023 for fresh and subsequent scholarship and bursary awards.

In October 2021, over N290 million was allocated for bursaries and local scholarships, benefiting students across various tertiary institutions nationwide.

Earlier, in August 2021, N400 million was disbursed to indigent students for the 2018/2019 academic session, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to ensuring education remains accessible and affordable.