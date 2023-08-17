President Bola Tinubu recently assigned portfolios to his selected ministerial nominees. This was disclosed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The list of 46 ministerial nominees which was forwarded to the president by the Senate after their confirmation, contained 5 names from the Southeast part of the country, with 4 designated as Ministers and one of them appointed Ministers of State.

The ministers from the South-East region are Doris Anite , Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment from Imo state, Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology from Enugu state, Nkiru Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour & Employment from Abia state, Uju Kennedy, Minister of Women Affairs from Anambra state and David Umahi from Ebonyi state.

Here’s a brief profile of each of them:

Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment

Dr. Doris Anite is from Imo State. Her professional background is rooted in medicine, but she also holds a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter with a specialization in Financial Risk Management and Portfolio Management.

In 2002, she pivoted her career toward the banking sector and swiftly climbed the ranks to become the General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc. Later, she achieved the distinction of being the youngest commissioner under Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

During her tenure as a commissioner, Dr. Uzoka took charge of vital functions at Zenith Bank, including Fixed Income and Currency Trading, Asset and Liability Management, Treasury Corporate Sales, and Financial Institutions. Her role extended to overseeing the bank’s investment strategy, ensuring regulatory compliance, and managing risks.

Commencing her journey in the Human Resources and Training department, she transitioned to Treasury in 2011. Her trajectory involved roles in trading Fixed Income and Currencies, eventually leading to her role as the bank’s Treasurer.

Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology

Uche Nnaji Nwakaibie, hails from Enugu state and was the gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election.

He attended the University of Nigeria-Nsukka Campus, St. Patrick’s College in Emene, Enugu, and the now Ziks Avenue Primary School, formerly known as Santa Maria Primary School.

Uche had an early foray into the business world during his Youth service

As his youth service drew to a close, he ventured into a flourishing business, procuring injection vials alongside other pain relievers.

Uche Nnaji Nwakaibie also has a record of public service in the following capacities:

– Member, Board of Directors, Federal Capital Development Authority [FCDA].

– Chairman, Finance and General Purpose Committee, FCDA.

– Member, Establishment Committee, FCDA.

Nkiru Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour & Employment

Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejocha, from Abia state was born on November 23, 1969. She holds a prominent position in Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives and serves as the voice for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State.

Her contributions have led to the introduction of several bills and motions that have positively impacted the lives of ordinary citizens and safeguarded their rights.

Her educational journey began with a diploma in Social Work/Community Development from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1988. She subsequently completed a Bachelor of Arts degree with second-class upper-division honors from UNN in 1993. Onyejocha also holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Imo State University (2005) and a Master’s degree in Shipping from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State.

Uju Kennedy, Minister of Women Affairs

Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, born on December 23, 1978, hails from Awka South Local Government Area in Anambra State. She completed her primary education at W.T.C. Primary School in Enugu, acquiring her First School Leaving Certificate. Her secondary schooling was at Queens Secondary School, Enugu.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye studied Law at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, obtaining a Bachelor of Laws degree. She furthered her legal education at the Nigeria Law School in Lagos, becoming a Barrister in Law.

Following her year of National Youth Service, she embarked on a successful law practice and later ventured into entrepreneurship. She founded Kenuj Angels School in Abuja, and is the MD/CEO of Kenuj O2 Malls in Abuja and Owerri, and the Executive Producer of the Kenuj Love Drops TV Show.

Her philanthropic endeavors led to the establishment of the Kenuj Shower of Love Foundation. In 2022, she stood out as the sole female Presidential Aspirant competing for the APC Presidential Ticket.

David Umahi, Minister of Works

David Nweze Umahi CON was born on July 25, 1963, and hails from Ebonyi State. He formerly represented Ebonyi South Senatorial District as a senator. Notably, he held the position of Governor of Ebonyi State from 2015 to 2023, following his earlier tenure as the Deputy Governor from 2011 to 2015.

In his educational pursuit, he attended Enugu State University of Science and Technology and graduated in 1987, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

In 1990, he co-founded Norman Engineering and Construction Nig. Limited, serving as its general manager until 1993. He further made significant contributions to the business landscape as the chairman and CEO of entities such as Brass Engineering & Construction Nig. Ltd., Focus Investment Nig. Ltd., and Osborn La Palm Royal Resort Ltd., a role he held until 2011.