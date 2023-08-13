A Cybersecurity expert, Mr Oluwafemi Osho, has urged the Federal Government to prioritize cybersecurity and invest in real-time monitoring against cyberattacks.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent advisory by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on plans by cybercriminals to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on Nigeria’s vital digital infrastructure, Osho said investment in cybersecurity is now expedient to secure the country’s digital future.

DDoS attack is a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.

According to Osho, DDoS attacks on the nation’s vital digital infrastructure underscored the escalating cyber threats faced in today’s digital age.

Consequences of an attack

While noting that a DDoS attack on a country’s infrastructure could have dire consequences on the economy, the cybersecurity expert said:

“Attacks such as DDoS, especially when targeted at a nation’s critical digital infrastructure, pose severe risks to national security, economic stability, and citizens’ daily lives. DDoS attacks, by their nature, can disrupt essential services and given the increasing reliance on digital platforms for governance, communication, and finance, a temporary service outage can lead to significant losses and chaos.

“The disruption of digital infrastructure can lead to direct financial losses, diminished public trust in digital services, and data breaches wherein attackers exploit the chaos to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data. While the threat posed by DDoS attacks is significant, proactive measures and a robust defence strategy can significantly mitigate their potential impact.

“There is a need for Nigeria to prioritize cybersecurity at the highest levels of governance, ensuring the nation’s digital future is secure and resilient . ’’

Countermeasures

According to him, the government and its institutions should invest in real-time monitoring and detection systems to identify unusual traffic patterns indicative of a DDoS attack early.

He added that critical infrastructure should also be designed to handle traffic spikes, cloud-based solutions can provide elastic capabilities to manage and distribute excessive traffic loads.

“There needs to be a collaboration with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) because they can be crucial in mitigating DDoS attacks by identifying and filtering malicious traffic before it reaches the target. It is also essential to make the public and organizations aware of the risks of DDoS attacks and offer training on best practices for cybersecurity.

“A well-documented and rehearsed emergency response plan can significantly reduce the impact of an attack. This involves coordinating technical teams, public relations, and stakeholders to manage and communicate during an incident effectively.”

Osho also recommended collaborations with international bodies, other nations, and global cybersecurity firms that could provide insights into emerging threats and best practices for defence.

According to him, there should be strengthened cyber laws and regulations that could deter potential attackers and as well punish cyber criminals.

NITDA’s advisory

NITDA in the advisory, warned that a hacking group known for its politically and religiously motivated cyber campaigns particularly using DDoS attack type had been detected.

The advisory also said that the group had a track record of successful attacks in various countries.