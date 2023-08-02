Nigerian Breweries (NB PLC) has taken a significant step that is set to impact beer lovers across the nation, as they announce a price increase on all their products effective August 10, 2023.

The decision, conveyed in a letter dated 1st August 2023, and seen by Nairametrics, cited the need to review prices due to the continued rise in input costs and the necessity to mitigate its impact.

“This is to inform you that we will review the prices of some of our SKUs effective Thursday 10 th August 2023.”

As one of Nigeria’s leading breweries, this move is likely to have a ripple effect throughout the country’s beverage market, prompting consumers to brace themselves for the reality of paying more for their favourite brews.

Price Hike Rationale

The decision to raise prices is attributed to several factors that have put immense strain on the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.

With inflation reaching 22.79% in June and the managed float of the forex market leading to the naira exchanging for as high as N869/$ at the I&E window last week Thursday, companies like NB PLC have faced significant challenges.

In their half-year financial results, NB PLC reported N70.6 billion in forex losses as of June 30, 2023. Coupled with rising production costs and the ever-increasing cost of raw materials, this has created a challenging financial environment for the brewing giant.

The overall slowdown of the Nigerian economy and currency devaluation have further impacted profitability across various industries, including brewing.

Market Conditions and Competitive Landscape

As the leading player in Nigeria’s brewing industry, Nigerian Breweries’ actions are closely watched by competitors and may set a precedent for price adjustments within the sector.

The demand-supply dynamics in the beverage market will also come into play, with competitors facing similar cost pressures and possibly making similar decisions.

Consumer Impact

With the price increase set to take effect on August 10, 2023, consumers will inevitably feel the impact when purchasing their favourite beverages.

Already grappling with challenging economic conditions and stretched disposable incomes, consumers may find themselves compelled to cut back on their beer consumption or seek more affordable alternatives.

This shift in consumption patterns could potentially impact brand loyalty within the industry.

Other Developments

Furthermore, insider sources reveal that between January and July of this year, around 540 employees left the service of the brewing giant for reasons such as voluntary early retirement, redundancy, and the so-called “Japa syndrome.”

As Nigerian Breweries gear up to implement the price increase, consumers must prepare for a more expensive beer-purchasing experience.

The decision reflects the ongoing challenges in the economic environment, characterized by rising costs and inflationary pressures.

To ease concerns and foster understanding, effective communication from Nigerian Breweries will be crucial.

As the beverage industry navigates through these turbulent times, all eyes will be on how the market reacts to this move.

Competitors may follow suit, and innovative pricing strategies may emerge. In the meantime, consumers will have to adjust their beverage budgets, raising a glass to toast in a costlier era of their favourite brews.