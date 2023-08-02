The official paperwork signing between Periwinkle Empire and Al-Mansour Contracting Construction Limited to kick-start the construction of our grand and eagerly anticipated Atlantis Towers, Victoria Island at the Periwinkle Empire headquarters, Lekki Phase 1.

Speaking at the paperwork signings, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Chiedu Nweke, said the management has been able to implement certain strategies ranging from mass construction of buildings to introduction of installment payment plan, bulk purchase of building materials, instant allocation of houses or plots of land to the admiration of its numerous clients.

Dr Chiedu continues, “What we have implemented in our services and products is mass building. When you are talking of mass construction, it takes out the risk of the effects of inflation.

We have been able to implement certain strategies in terms of ensuring affordability by providing instalment payment plans which are more convenience”

“Atlantis Towers, Victoria Island will be a development to reckon with in the entire country”, he remarks as the meeting comes to a close.

The wait is officially OVER!