The Contract execution with Elias Saad, developers of EKO Pearl Towers for the construction of our majestic development, a sophisticated combination of Luxury, Lifestyle & Location called Pan-Atlantis Towers, Eko Atlantic City has been awarded.

This translates to the fact that commencement of trial pile test at the Pan-Atlantis Towers, Eko Atlantic City site kicks off soon.

Speaking at the signing, the chairman, Periwinkle Empire, Dr. Chiedu Nweke said the company’s vision of becoming the preferred real estate group in Africa is fully aligned with its projects that would meet the expectations of the market and unleash the economic potential of the country.

Pan-Atlantis Towers offer contemporary residences that define a style of living, elegance, and beauty. To bring this exquisite property to life, we carefully selected the best architects, project management team and contractors to exceed expectations of our customers,” Dr. Chiedu added.

PERIWINKLE EMPIRE is dedicated & committed to providing real estate opportunities locally and globally.