The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has slashed the fares of state-owned buses, otherwise known as BRT buses by 50% as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

The governor also announced the reduction of fares by commercial yellow buses also known as Danfo buses by 25% on all routes.

This was disclosed by Governor Sanwo-Olu during a media briefing on Monday, July 31, 2023, where he announced that the bus fare reduction will take effect from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The governor also announced the expansion of the Fleet of Staff Buses for the Workers in the Lagos State Public Service to cushion the effect of the Subsidy removal, adding that the buses are ready and will be deployed through the office of the Head of Service of the state.

This is a developing story…