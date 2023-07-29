UAC Pls released its 2023 half-year earnings showing pre-tax profits of N4 billion versus a pre-tax loss of N966 million same period last year.

The second quarter’s performance helped boost profitability in the first half of the year to N3.1 billion.

Key highlights Second Quarter 2023

Revenue N28.2 billion +15.9% YoY

Operating profit N665 million va -N257 million YoY

Net Finance Income N2.9 billion vs -N630 million yoY

Pre-tax profits N4 billion versus N966 million loss YoY

Earnings per share 83 kobo versus a loss of 46 kobo YoY

Gross Margin 18.9% vs 15.8% YoY

Opex as %age of Gross Profit 87.5% vs 106.5% YoY

Total debt N18 billion flat from the previous quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents N14.9 billion

Insights – UAC’s performance benefitted from a boost in finance income which essentially was the reason for the profitability.