Despite macroeconomic headwinds, African startups continued to draw strong investor interest in May 2025, with Egypt taking a dominant lead in deal volume and value.

According to disclosed transactions tracked across fintech, healthcare, housing, and transport sectors, the top 10 startups collectively raised over $279 million, underscoring investor confidence in Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

While Nigerian startups attracted notable investor interest, none of the disclosed funding rounds matched the scale of deals raised by startups in other countries during the same month.

Despite the volume of activity, Nigeria lagged in terms of individual deal size compared to its regional and global peers in May.

Based on data from The Big Deal Startups Database, Nairametrics takes a deep dive into the top 10 disclosed deals that shaped the fundraising landscape in Africa this past month.

Rounding out the top 10 is myDawa, a Kenyan health tech startup. The company closed a $9.6 million venture round led by global backers including the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and Alta Semper Capital. The funding is aimed at scaling its e-pharmacy platform, diagnostics services, and B2B distribution model across East Africa.