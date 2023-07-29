On this episode of OnTheMoney the Nairametrics guest speakers discussed several economic issues including the central bank’s MPR of 18.75%, Nigeria’s exchange rate pressures, and the latest earnings from FMCGs and Nigerian banks.

One of the speakers suggested we seek $10 billion from Saudi Arabia and increase interest rates to solve FX supply.

In the house today as speakers were Walle Okunrinboye, Victor Aluyi, and Olumide Adesina. This week’s episode was hosted by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu and Uade Ahime.

Nairmetrics OnTheMoney