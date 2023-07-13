The House of Representatives has passed an amendment to the Supplementary Appropriation Act of 2022.

Nairametrics gathers that this amendment went through three readings during a plenary session on Wednesday even as President Bola Tinubu had urged the lawmakers to approve N500 billion from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

According to the president, this was necessary to support the government’s efforts in providing relief measures for Nigerians even as the president explained that he was conscious of the efforts to revive the economy, especially the removal of fuel subsidies.

What he said

President Bola Tinubu had earlier defended his decision to eliminate the petrol subsidy and subsequently requested an amendment to the Act.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, the president explained saying:

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion has been extracted from the 2022 supplementary appropriation act of N819.536 billion for the provisions of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal. I seek the expeditious consideration of this request.”

The president, who stated this yesterday when he received in audience members of the Class of 1999 Governors, assured Nigerians that the framework for palliatives to remedy the effects of fuel subsidy removal was being worked out.

He canvassed for more patience from Nigerians, as the government speeds up the process and ensures a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash transfers.

He said: