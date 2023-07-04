Streamsowers & Köhn, a Nigerian law firm renowned for its commitment to excellence, proudly announces the promotion of some Senior Associates to the esteemed position of Associate Partners.

This significant elevation underscores the Firm’s dedication to delivering comprehensive legal solutions to its esteemed clientele.

The newly promoted Associate Partners, possess a wealth of expertise in critical areas of practice, including Taxation, International Trade Law, Technology, Media & Telecommunication (TMT), Competition Law, Intellectual Property, Arbitration & Commercial Litigation, Employment, Labour & Industrial Relations, and Aviation.

Their extensive knowledge and unwavering dedication make them invaluable assets to the Firm, enhancing its ability to provide legal services to its clients.

The Firm remains committed to delivering innovative legal services across a diverse range of practice areas. Join in the celebration of this milestone as Streamsowers & Köhn further strengthens its position as a leading law firm, poised to provide legal solutions that meet and exceed clients’ expectations.