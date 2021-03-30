Paid Content
Streamsowers & Köhn, Chambers & Partners host Energy and Natural Resources webinar
We are delighted to invite you to the 3-part Legal Webinar Series by Streamsowers & Köhn in Collaboration with Chambers & Partners.
The webinars offer thought leadership, market-leading and industry-relevant insights from expert contributors; partners of leading global law firms, in-house counsel & prominent industry leaders across multiple legal issues within an hour or less.
Join us for the first webinar in the series:
ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Understanding the Petroleum Industry Bill – A New Regulatory Regime for Nigeria
Date: 31/03/2021 | Time: 11:00 AM WAT/GMT+1
In the webinar, we will discuss the implications of the key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on the current regime. The speakers will share their thoughts on how best to approach the transition from the current framework to the new framework contemplated by the Bill, prioritising the commercial implications of the PIB for all stakeholders.
This is the link for the landing page https://sskohn.com/webinar/.
Paid Content
Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau States embrace into Hajj Savings Scheme
Governor Bala urged all to subscribe to the scheme as it has the potential benefit of being a reserve to help grow the economy.
Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau States have pledged their supports towards the success of the newly introduced Hajj Savings Scheme by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and Jaiz Bank Plc to ease the hajj process for all Muslims in Nigeria.
Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau endorsed the scheme at the launching and sensitisation exercise in their respective states during the week.
Governor Bala, who personally launched the scheme in the state for the northeast said the new scheme will make it easier for intending pilgrims to perform hajj in Saudi Arabia, saying funds realised through the scheme will be invested in halal products that will generate profits for the savers.
He urged all to subscribe into the scheme as it has the potential benefit of being a reserve to help grow the economy.
He said: “It would introduce a level of financial discipline, especially for people in the rural areas. I assure you of our unflinching support for the welfare of the pilgrims. I advise Jaiz bank to judiciously use the funds. We have never doubted Jaiz Bank and they are making us proud.”
In Gombe, governor Inuwa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Abubakar Njodi, said his administration will work with NAHCON and Jaiz Bank so that low-income earners in the state can reap the benefits of the Scheme.
He described the scheme as an excellent move which will go a long way in actualising the dreams of individual Muslims who hope to perform one of the important pillars of Islam, the Hajj.
He called for a sustained sensitisation campaign at the grassroots to reach targeted groups.
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong said the HSS is an initiative that will encourage more Muslims to perform Hajj without going through difficulties of securing funding adding that it will also promote discipline and teach intending pilgrims to be financially prudent. He was represented by his Commissioner of Transport, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed.
The Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Mallam Hassan Usman said as the Scheme grows over time, NAHCON and the various State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims. The scheme can also be the key to making them highly self-sustaining in the long run.
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Barr. Zikirullah Kunle Hassan said the scheme is part of the reforms to make hajj operations in tandem with the global best practice.
He said under the Hajj Saving Scheme, subscribers can get reward of their intentions before actualising the journey, saying every Muslim can participate and will have the opportunity to perform the holy pilgrimage without having to sell off his or her assets.
Paid Content
10 Hours Quick Salary Loans for Federal Civil Servants with Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank
Now you can get a 10 hours prompt salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited with no collateral.
Paying house rent, medical bills, household, project, or personal expenses could be quite an uphill task for a Federal Civil Servant these days. Sometimes it feels like climbing a mountain with no footwear.
Generally, this could be caused by the all-time high inflation rate of 17.33% in Nigeria. While wages and salaries are busy getting comfortable at their current level of, we no go rise, we die here.
It is expected with the high inflation rate; the cost of paying bills will equally increase in a direct proportion manner to inflation. At some point, as a Federal Civil Servant, your salaries won’t be enough to cover your bills or afford you a good lifestyle. Next thing you are driving into debts, embarrassments, high BP, sleepless nights, and bad financial decisions.
But you don’t have to get to that stage.
Now you can get a 10 hours prompt salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited with no collateral. Yes! You don’t need collateral to access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank.
If you’re looking for fast salary loans to offset your child’s school fees, pay your rent, settle unpaid medical bills, fund your business or take care of project expenses as a federal civil servant, then Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited is your hero in meeting and exceeding your financial expectations.
You can access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank for loans in Abuja and from anywhere in Nigeria. The best part of it, 10 hours or less is all that is needed for you to receive your money in any bank account of your choice.
It sounds good, right?
How to access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank:
- You must be a Federal Civil Servant.
- You must have a Workplace ID Card or Employment Letter.
- Your recent passport photograph.
- Your most recent pay slip.
- You must be under IPPIS.
If you have all these requirements checked, then accessing a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank is easy.
Visit www.mutualtrustmfb.com/loans-offered to get started on your amazing journey with us.
Call us on: 09095444887, 09095444886 or WhatsApp: 08037137159, 07067321724
