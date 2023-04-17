Streamsowers & Köhn, a leading law firm in Nigeria, is organizing a webinar on the topic: Standard of Deals for Merger Notifications Under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

The webinar will discuss the jurisdictional threshold for merger reviews, theories of competitive harm in merger reviews, the substantive standard for merger review, and other key considerations in the competitive analysis of mergers notified to the FCCPC.

Date: Tuesday, 2nd May 2023

Time: 11 AM WAT/GMT +1

Attendance is free but registration is required.

Registration: https://bit.ly/SSKohnCCGWebinar

This webinar is designed for private equity and venture funds investing in Nigerian companies, businesses considering mergers, acquisitions, joint venture arrangements, or any form of the business combination, competition lawyers, in-house counsel, and professionals providing advisory services on mergers and acquisitions.

