Hilda Baci the Guinness World Record Holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual is now a landowner in Arizon Estate, one of the estates developed by Zylus Homes in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Zylus Homes, one of the biggest real estate firms in Africa had earlier announced a land gift to Hilda Baci on the 15th of May 2023 while Hilda was attempting to break the Guinness world record.

The official presentation of the land documents took place on 19th June 2023 at the Company’s Head office in Lekki Lagos where the Guinness World Record Holder was celebrated by the management team and staff of the company.

During the announcement by the E.D Operations, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye at the Amore Gardens Lekki where Hilda held her cook-a-thon, she mentioned that Hilda was going to become owner of a plot of land in their newest estate Arizon Estate, Ibeju Lekki because the company recognize and appreciate the effort she put into fulfilling her longtime dream and inspiring millions of people not just in Nigeria but around the world.

At the official hand-over of the land document, Hilda Baci expressed her gratitude to the company stating that the love and support was overwhelming. She added that she was not just overwhelmed with the company’s gestures of gifting her a land worth 25million but also felt loved by the warm and elaborate reception she received during the visit.

The Group CEO, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye stated that the company is known for some key elements which include innovation and creativity adding that the gift to Hilda Baci was a confirmation of their support for creatives that continue to break the barrier.

Hilda Baci’s land ownership at Arizon Estate happened on the same day her Guinness World Record Certificate was delivered by GWR. Apart from receiving the land documents, she was also shown the location of her plot in the estate through the Arizon Estate Model.

Hilda Baci currently holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a time of 93hours 11minutes surpassing India’s Lata Tondon who set the record for 87 hours 45 minutes in 2019.