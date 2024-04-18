Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has initiated an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in New York City, drawing attention from influential leaders in Nigeria.

At 29 years old, Onakoya’s objective goes beyond surpassing the existing record of 56 hours, set in 2018; he also aims to raise funds for the Gift of Chess and Chess in Slums Africa organizations. These entities leverage chess to uplift children from impoverished backgrounds.

Expressing his motivation, Onakoya conveyed a message on a sandwich poster near the gaming tables, stating, “I’m playing for the dreams of millions of children globally without access to education.”

Onakoya aims to raise $1 million to support millions of African children lacking access to education. His initiative has garnered over $5,000 in funds thus far

As of the time of publication, Onakoya has persevered through approximately 20 hours of continuous chess gameplay without suffering any losses.

What Nigerian leaders are saying

Vice President of Nigeria-Kashim Shettima

“We are not only proud of the ambition of the chess maverick, Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD), in his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for playing chess for 58 hours without losing a game, but also of his humanitarian interventions and his representation of Nigeria on the global stage through this game of brilliant minds. Mr. Onakoya is a symbol of excellence and resilience that distinguish Nigerians both at home and abroad, and we stand with him in spirit as he captivates the world from Times Square, New York City. Go, make history, and inscribe our name in gold.”

Lagos State Governor-Jide Sanwoolu

“Every grand victory starts with a single, bold move akin to a daring gambit—a bold move to redefine possibilities.

@Tunde_OD; Lagos is rooting for you as you attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square in the heart of New York. Taking the story of the phenomenal work you started in Lagos with young children to a global stage is a powerful testament to how greatness can emerge from anywhere.”

Chairman of Heirs Holding-Tony Elumelu

“Good luck on checkmating New York @Tunde_OD as you attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest Chess Marathon. Continue to serve as an inspiration especially to African youth! We are solidly behind you. #TOEWay”

Former Vice President Nigeria-Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

“Dear Tunde, Best of luck in Times Square as you attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon! Your resilience and spirit inspire us all. Remember your own powerful words: “It is possible to do great things from a small place.” Let the dynamic energy of Times Square amplify the greatness that you, a proud Nigerian, bring to the chessboard. We’re all behind you—show the world the strength and determination you are made of! God Bless You” @Tunde_OD -YO

PDP Presidential aspirant-Atiku Abubakar

“Dear @Tunde_OD, I join millions of Nigerians at home and abroad in wishing you the best in your quest to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon. Your can-do spirit thus far has been truly inspirational. I am rooting for you to break new ground.” -AA

Minister of Foreign Affairs-Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

“Dear Tunde Onakoya, Your bid to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon in Times Square, New York, inspires us all. As you strive for this historic achievement, know that every Nigerian, near and far, supports you wholeheartedly. Your dedication to using chess to transform lives is commendable. We believe in you @Tunde_OD, and eagerly anticipate celebrating your remarkable achievement. You’ve got this!”

What you should know

In 2018, Tunde Onakoya established that he would use the game of chess to lift underprivileged children out of poverty and social denigration. Onakoya and the organization he founded Chess In Slums Africa have been able to reach more than 10,000 children, securing lifelong scholarships for many of them. Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci also bagged the Guinness Record last year for her cook-a thon marathon.