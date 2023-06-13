Hilda Baci has been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records as the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci attempted the feat at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos between 11 th -15 th May 2023 where she set out to cook for 100 hours.

-15 May 2023 where she set out to cook for 100 hours. Nigerians far and wide showed up to support her and they have now reacted to the official confirmation by expressing various emotions.

The organisation said in a statement on its official website:

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

Hilda Baci attempted to set the record for 100 hours. But while reviewing all evidence sent, the organisation officially awarded the time to be 93 hours 11 minutes indicating that Hilda took extra minutes for a break.

Part of the statement reads:

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.”

Nigerians took to social media to react to the confirmation of the record.

Reactions on Social Media

While congratulating her, Rayo Kasali was happy that Hilda Baci attempted 100 hours and not just to break the previous record. He said:

“Congratulations Hilda Baci on your Guinness World Record fest. Thank God she aimed way beyond the previous record to 100hrs and that gave her 93hrs 11mins. Imagine she had stopped at exactly 86 hours and then GWR deducted those hours she miscalculated for rest, mehn…”

Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi congratulated Hilda and said she had brought great honour to Nigeria. He said:

“Congratulations to you Hilda Baci @hildabacicooks on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual. You believed in your vision, you persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history and have brought great honour to our nation…”

Toyosi Godwin referred to the deduction of 7 hours from Hilda’s attempt and was happy she went the extra mile while attempting the record. He said:

“If Hilda Baci had done 96 hours, she’d have had only 89 hours credited to her. (after they deduct the 7 hours). What if they had subtracted 9 hours? Those extra 4 hours saved her. In life, sometimes you have to aspire to perspire the rewire so things won’t Maguire”

Uncle Charles mentioned that for anyone who attempts to do something and receives the support of Nigerians, the effect is always felt. He said:

“If Nigerians support you, you’ll feel it. Peter Obi felt it Hilda Baci felt it. This is the effect of when Nigeria see that you’re genuine.”

Morris Monye was happy Hilda exceeded her target and that it served as a safety for her after Guinness revealed the 7 hours deduction. He also referred Chef Dammy who also attempted the record:

“If Dammy had waited, she would have learnt from the GWR rules to understand the dos and donts. Hilda did 100hrs but got 7hrs subtracted for flouting a rule. Thank God she overshot her target (which served as a safety net eventually)”

The Backstory

In March 2023, Baci announced that she would be attempting to break the record for the longest cooking marathon, previously held by Lata London, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

On May 11, 2023, Baci commenced her record-breaking attempt called “Cook-a-thon,” and she successfully surpassed the previous record on May 15.

According to the official confirmation of the record made by Guinness on their official website, Hilda attempted this record to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “to inspire young African women to chase their dreams.”

