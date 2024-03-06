Award winning Nigeria Chef and Record Breaker, Hilda Baci has been allocated a plot of land at Arizon Estate, a development by Zylus Homes, Africa’s leading Real Estate Development Company.

The land allocation which held in the estate on Thursday 29th February 2024 is in fulfillment of the promise made to Hilda Baci after she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Zylus Homes during the Cook-a-thon had shown their support for the Chef and also announced a land gift to her in recognition and appreciation of the effort she put into fulfilling her longtime dream and inspiring millions of people not just in Nigeria but around the world.

Hilda Baci who received the land document during her visit to the head office of Zylus Homes in 2023 has now taken physical possession of the land through the allocation exercise.

Speaking about the land, the Group CEO of Zylus Group, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye stated that Hilda Baci is joining several real estate investors to own a plot of land at the first choice residential estate in the Idera Scheme in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

At the allocation, the CEO Zylus Homes, Mrs Bukola Olatujoye said that Zylus is known for delivering on every promise made and allocating the 500SQM land worth 30million naira to Hilda Baci is a testament to that.

She added that the company will continue to support doggedness, creativity and resilience of young Nigerians.

Hilda Baci while appreciating the company for keeping to their words stated that she was even more thrilled to see that she was allocated the same land she had chosen from the estate model during her visit to the company. She also called on all investors to key into the choice estate which is rapidly developing and a perfect investment.

As a leading real estate development company, Zylus Homes is dedicated to creating exceptional and affordable homes. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Zylus Homes has successfully delivered numerous projects like Lekki Pride 1 and Zylus Court that redefine modern living.