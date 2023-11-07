Hilda Baci has been dethroned. Alan Fisher, an Irish restaurant owner and chef in Japan, has broken the longest cooking marathon record. Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes, surpassing the former record by over 24 hours.

The Guinness World Record page on X was announced on Tuesday (Today). Fisher also claimed the longest baking marathon record, with 47 hours and 21 minutes, overtaking Wendy Sandner’s previous record of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

What’s remarkable is that Fisher accomplished both marathons consecutively, totalling over 160 hours of work with just over a day of rest in between.

During his cooking marathon, Fisher faced physical challenges, including back strain from hand-kneading dough. In the later stages of the cooking marathon, fatigue and sleepiness were significant hurdles.

Fisher expressed his determination, saying,

“I definitely couldn’t give up. I was representing myself, my family, and Irish food. The support from the local community in Matsue, 9,000 km from my home, motivated me to persevere.”

After nine days of non-stop cooking and baking, Fisher produced 357 kg of soda bread and 590 kg of dishes, earning two world record certificates for his remarkable culinary achievements.

What you should know

Fisher’s win comes barely 5 months after Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

The former Guinness record holder, Baci, cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes, surpassing the previous record, despite her initial goal of 100 hours. Approximately seven hours were deducted to account for rest and other essential activities.

Hilda Baci’s journey began on May 11, 2023, with her record-breaking attempt named “Cook-a-thon.” She successfully exceeded the previous record on May 15, 2023.

Guinness World Records formally acknowledged her achievement on May 16, 2023, pending the review of evidence.

While her original aim was a 100-hour cooking marathon, she extended her goal from 96 hours. Notable figures, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and singer Tiwa Savage, showed their support during her “Cook-a-thon.”

After scrutiny of videos and evidence, Guinness World Records officially recognized Hilda Baci’s extraordinary accomplishment of setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a remarkable time of 93 hours and 11 minutes. A record, Fisher has now broken.