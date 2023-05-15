Article Summary

The Guinness World Records said it will have to verify available evidence befo re it can confirm/certify the Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci.

On Monday, Baci surpassed the previous record held by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes in 2019.

Entering the Guinness Book of World Records does not have any type of economic compensation.

The Guinness World Records has said even though it is aware of the attempt by a Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci, to break the world record in cooking, it would have to review all evidence before it can confirm the feat.

The organization stated this on Twitter while responding to inquiries on why it has not acknowledged the achievement of the Nigerian chef.

As of 11:22 am on Monday, Baci has cooked for 91 hours and 21 minutes to surpass the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

The previous titleholder cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs. Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11 at the Amore Gardens. The 27-year-old will keep cooking to extend the record till the 96th hour.

We are aware but…

Responding to a Twitter user that asked why Guinness World Records has not started showing or talking about Bacci’s record, the body said:

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

Bacci started the competition on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. by turning on her cooker, and she beat the current world record holder on Monday morning.

If she is certified by Guinness World Records, she will top the current world record holder, Lata Tondon.

What you should know

The Guinness Book of World Records was first published in 1955, and since then it has been a big seller year after year. However, contrary to general belief and expectations, entering the Guinness Book of World Records does not have any type of economic compensation.

The institution’s regulations specify that those who beat an existing record, as well as those who set a new record, are not paid anything.

“As the world’s foremost authority on world records, our role is to celebrate the best in the world, to inspire all people, to entertain and to inform.

“For those reasons, we do not pay record breakers for their achievements or for making an official record title attempt. Nor can we cover any expenses, offer sponsorship or provide equipment for the performance of any official record attempt.

“In addition, we do not make contributions to individuals, charities or companies. This is to maintain our impartial stance as the world authority on record title registration and to ensure the inclusion of all applicants,” Guinness World Records stated.