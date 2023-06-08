Article Summary

Key Market Indices closed slightly negative as NGX experiences loss.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.12% lower to close at 55,956.59 points as market capitalization lost N37 billion to close at N30.468 trillion.

John Holt Plc (-9.68%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.12% lower to close at 55,956.59 index points as against 56,024.52 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N37 billion to close at N30.468 trillion, a 0.12% loss compared to the N30.505 trillion recorded in previous trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as JOHN HOLT (-9.68%) led the losers, JAPAULGOLD (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 55,956.59 points

Previous ASI: 56,024.52 points

% Day Change: -0.12%

% YTD: +9.18%

Market Cap: N30.468 trillion

Volume Traded: 531.78 million

Value: N7.68 billion

Deals: 6,061

NGX TOP GAINERS

JAPAULGOLD gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share

UNITYBNK gained 10.00% to close at N0.66 per share

SOVRENINS gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share

NSLTECH gained 10.00% to close at N0.33 per share

ETRANZACT gained 10.00% to close at N4.84 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

JOHNHOLT was down by -9.68% to close at N1.40 per share

CAVERTON was down by -7.14% to close at N1.30 per share

WAPIC was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share

GLAXOSMITH was down by -5.30% to close at N7.15 per share

STANBIC was down by -3.02% to close at N45.00 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 177,475,572

NPFMCRFBK 51,802,710

ACCESSCORP 32,102,844

TOP 3 BY VALUE