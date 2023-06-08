Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed slightly negative as NGX experiences loss.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.12% lower to close at 55,956.59 points as market capitalization lost N37 billion to close at N30.468 trillion.
- John Holt Plc (-9.68%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.12% lower to close at 55,956.59 index points as against 56,024.52 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N37 billion to close at N30.468 trillion, a 0.12% loss compared to the N30.505 trillion recorded in previous trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as JOHN HOLT (-9.68%) led the losers, JAPAULGOLD (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 55,956.59 points
- Previous ASI: 56,024.52 points
- % Day Change: -0.12%
- % YTD: +9.18%
- Market Cap: N30.468 trillion
- Volume Traded: 531.78 million
- Value: N7.68 billion
- Deals: 6,061
NGX TOP GAINERS
- JAPAULGOLD gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share
- UNITYBNK gained 10.00% to close at N0.66 per share
- SOVRENINS gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share
- NSLTECH gained 10.00% to close at N0.33 per share
- ETRANZACT gained 10.00% to close at N4.84 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- JOHNHOLT was down by -9.68% to close at N1.40 per share
- CAVERTON was down by -7.14% to close at N1.30 per share
- WAPIC was down by -6.52% to close at N0.43 per share
- GLAXOSMITH was down by -5.30% to close at N7.15 per share
- STANBIC was down by -3.02% to close at N45.00 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 177,475,572
- NPFMCRFBK 51,802,710
- ACCESSCORP 32,102,844
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- UBA N1,724,150,276
- ZENITHBANK N863,314,818
- ACCESSCORP N412,986,706
