The Nigerian Government disclosed that The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which came into power in 2015 built 8,938 housing units across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and constructed 9,290.34 kilometres of roads nationwide.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola at the scorecard event for President Buhari’s admin themed, Tour of Duty as HM of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: A Time and Economic Resource Report (2015-2023)”.

Fashola added that the infrastructure creation process has also created 383,431 jobs. .

Improving lives

The Minister stated that the eight years of the Buhari-led administration targeted improving living conditions of Nigerians and drastic reduction of multidimensional poverty, citing that one of his duties as Minister is to improve human lives by venturing into the construction of long-neglected capital projects inherited from previous administrations.

“When this administration came into being the budgetary allocation for the whole country was N18 billion but within the first year of office, the President was able to put this to N224 billion, today we have 13, 000 roads under construction.

“We have created 383,431 jobs, constructed 9,290.34 kilometres of roads, linear metre of lane marking 2,270,319 and number of road signs installed 254,690.

“What this is doing in effect is that journey time are being reduced, improving human conditions and promoting prosperity.

“On housing, we have 46 sites in 35 states with 6,068 housing units and 2,870 housing units in the FCT.

Contracts

The Minister noted that the ministry issued 1,262, building contracts, while 6,685 Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) were signed from 2015 to March 2023 and also generated a revenue of N13,09 billion within the period.

He added major projects by the government included the second Niger Bridge, and also the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was given priority by the government.

