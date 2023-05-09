Article summary Peace Microfinance Bank was founded in 2008 by Dr. Sam Onyishi to provide financial services to the underbanked and underserved population in Abuja and its environs.

The bank has achieved significant milestones, including outreach to rural and semi-urban areas and commitment to customer service through investment in modern technology and staff training.

The bank plans to continue its growth and expansion by leveraging technology and innovation to reach more underserved and underbanked populations in Nigeria.



Peace Microfinance Bank was established on May 28, 2008, with its headquarters in Abuja, with the aim of providing financial services to the underbanked and underserved population in Abuja and its environs.

The bank was founded by the Chairman of Peace Mass Transit, Dr. Sam Onyishi (MON).

Over the years, the bank has grown to become a leading microfinance institution in the country, providing a range of financial products and services to its customers.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director, Judith Chinedu Onyishi, the bank said that since its inception in 2008, it has continuously helped lubricate the country’s economy by providing soft financial support to small and microbusinesses, especially in the Federal Capital Territory where it operates.

The bank’s mission is to promote financial inclusion by providing affordable and accessible financial services to the low-income segment of the population, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Its vision is to be a leading provider of microfinance services in Nigeria, contributing to poverty reduction and economic development.

In its 15 years of existence, Peace Microfinance Bank has achieved significant milestones. It has served thousands of customers, providing them with access to credit, savings, and other financial services. The bank has also created employment opportunities in the communities where it operates, contributing to the economic development of these areas.

One of the bank’s key achievements is its outreach to rural and semi-urban areas in the FCT.

By establishing branches and agencies in these areas, Peace Microfinance Bank has brought financial services closer to the people, enabling them to save money, access credit, and invest in their businesses. This has helped to stimulate economic activity in these areas and improve the living standards of the people.

Another notable achievement of Peace Microfinance Bank is its commitment to customer service. The bank has invested in modern technology and infrastructure to ensure that its customers have access to efficient and reliable financial services.

The bank’s staff is also trained to provide excellent customer service, ensuring that customers are treated with respect and dignity.

Looking to the future, Peace Microfinance Bank is poised to continue its growth and expansion. The bank is committed to deepening financial inclusion by reaching more underserved and underbanked populations in Nigeria. It plans to achieve this by leveraging technology and innovation to provide affordable and accessible financial services to its customers.

In conclusion, Peace Microfinance Bank has made significant contributions to financial inclusion and economic development in Nigeria over the past 15 years.

Through its commitment to customer service, outreach to underserved areas, and innovative use of technology, the bank has established itself as a leading microfinance institution in the country.

As it looks to the future, Peace Microfinance Bank is well-positioned to continue its growth and impact, creating more opportunities for the underbanked and underserved populations in Nigeria.