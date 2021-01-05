Corporate deals
Peace Mass Transit acquires 55.82% ordinary shares of C&I Leasing Plc
C&I Leasing Plc has announced the purchase of 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C by Peace Mass Transit Limited.
C&I Leasing Plc has announced that Peace Mass Transit has purchased 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C. (formerly Aureos Africa Fund, L.L.C.) unsecured variable coupon redeemable convertible loan stock in registered units of N4.75 each or its US$ equivalent in C&I Leasing Plc.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mbanugo Udenze & Co.
When fully converted, the loan stock will result in the issuance of 987,500,000 (Nine Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand) Ordinary Shares of the Company.
This will represent 55.82% of the issued shares of the Company.
What they are saying
The Company, in the issued statement available on the NSE, argued that: “the transaction will strengthen the capital base of The Company and improve clarity of the capital structure.”
The Company also notes that: “the acquisition is highly beneficial to the company as the need for a possible redemption of the Notes, with the company’s cash resources, has been eliminated.”
What you should know: Shareholders approved the Conversion of the Notes to ordinary shares at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 3rd November 2020.
Corporate deals
Stellantis: Fiat and PSA Group to finalise merger
Fiat Chrysler and PSA expect this merger to deliver greater resources to compete with electric-car upstarts and tech-industry interlopers.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group will get shareholders to sign-off a deal that has endured two years of extraordinary drama.
Negotiations have been marked by on and off talks regarding the transformation of their companies, while the global pandemic also shaped forecasts along the line.
The two companies overcame plentiful and prodigious hurdles to get the deal across the line, with Fiat even managing to patch things up after a short-lived attempt to join forces with PSA’s arch-rival, Renault SA.
What this means
It is expected that the deal responds to growing pressure to pool resources together for product development, manufacturing and purchasing, to free up money for big bets on electric cars and self-driving systems.
With the merger resembling Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler and PSA executives expect this merger to deliver greater resources to compete with electric-car upstarts and tech-industry interlopers, which may boost returns.
Despite the advantages, there may be challenges once the deal is done.
Being bigger doesn’t spell success, GM has retrenched from many markets to focus on North America and China; while Renault and its alliance partner, Nissan Motor Co. are restructuring after racking up huge losses. Tesla Inc. is now far more richly valued than VW, which is staging the biggest effort among the incumbents to electrify its vast fleet.
Stellantis will be an amalgam of model lines with enviable positions in certain segments and areas of the world, but neither company has much of a foothold in the luxury-car business or China’s vast auto market.
Recall that the merger of Fiat with Chrysler did little to improve the fortunes of the Alfa Romeo and Maserati luxury lines, while PSA’s purchase of Opel only made the company more reliant on Europe’s crowded and shrinking market.
Carlos Taveres, the CEO of PSA, thus, have much to do in terms of shaking up Stellantis’s portfolio.
What they are saying
According to Jefferies Analyst, Philippe Houchois,
- “Stellantis will be a sort of conglomerate of brands, some great and some not so good and most very regional. The merger will be a good opportunity for a reset. The auto industry has been chasing size and consolidation for years, but it’s been slower in coming than many would like to see. The question is whether GM, Toyota and Renault-Nissan have provided evidence that there may be limits to this strategy.”
What you should know about the merger
- The combined company will have presence in North America’s lucrative truck and SUV segments, thanks to Fiat Chrysler’s Ram and Jeep divisions. PSA’s revitalized Peugeot and Citroen brands have excelled in Europe and are the envy of its turnaround-minded French foe, Renault.
- Fiat Chrysler shareholders are being paid a pre-merger dividend of 2.9 billion euros ($3.6 billion).
- The boards of both companies also are considering a potential distribution of 500 million euros to each company before they close the deal, or 1 billion euros afterward to shareholders of the combined entity.
- The Agnelli family that controls Fiat Chrysler, led by Chairman John Elkann, agreed in September to shave 2.6 billion euros off the initial dividend the carmaker’s shareholders will receive, to give Tavares more cash to work with when he takes the helm of Stellantis.
- Fiat Chrysler and PSA raised their estimate for the annual synergies Stellantis will achieve to 5 billion euros, putting more pressure on Tavares to squeeze out efficiencies. The companies had previously said they would be able to extract 3.7 billion euros in yearly savings without closing any plants.
- PSA Group is a French multinational manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. With its three world-renowned brands, Peugeot, DS and Citroën.
Corporate deals
San Leon extends completion date for Decklar acquisition
San Leon Energy has given an update on its proposed investment in Decklar Petroleum and the Oza Field in Nigeria.
San Leon Energy updated the market on its proposed investment in Decklar Petroleum and the Oza Field in Nigeria on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the parties had agreed to extend the completion date to early next year.
As it had previously announced, San Leon said worldwide restrictions put in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed the logistical process in concluding the conditions precedent in the subscription agreement.
What they are saying
The board stated that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on getting the deal done,
- “The parties involved continue to make progress and the trading subsidiary of a major oil company, which along with a local Nigerian bank, is to provide a five-year term debt to Millennium Oil and Gas Company, Decklar’s local partner, has provided a further written confirmation of its support of the transaction”
- “Given the proximity of the Christmas holiday period, the parties have decided to review the status of the outstanding conditions in the new year and assess at that time what remains outstanding.”
What you should know
- San Leon Energy Plc is a progressive UK-based independent oil and gas company. The company strives to secure and develop high-potential asset opportunities in Africa.
- Its key asset being OML 18, onshore Nigeria.
- At 1330 GMT yesterday, shares in San Leon Energy were down 0.53% at 22.68p.
- Decklar is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region.
- Decklar is a private company with a management team and shareholder base having significant experience in West Africa. The intention is to list Decklar on the Toronto (TSX Venture Exchange) in the near future.
- The OZA field (“OZA”) in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region is Decklar’s core strategic asset, which is being developed in partnership with Millennium Oil and Gas Company Ltd.
- OZA is a 20sq km concession located within OML 11 and has an export pipeline which is tied into the Trans Nigerian Pipeline (TNP) oil pipeline, flowing to the Bonny Export Terminal, also located on OML 11 operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (“SPDC”).
Corporate deals
AstraZeneca set to buy Alexion for $39 billion
Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, for $39 billion in its largest-ever deal.
England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Saturday, that it’s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The purchase will enable the company to diversify away from its fast-growing cancer business, in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
The deal comes in a week that AstraZeneca said it was conducting further research to confirm whether its COVID-19 vaccine could be 90% effective, potentially slowing its rollout, and as a rival shot from Pfizer was launched in Britain and approved for use in the United States.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University have jointly developed a coronavirus vaccine that British and Canadian regulators are assessing, alongside a rival effort by U.S. drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech that has already earned some emergency approvals, and another by U.S. biotechnology company, Moderna.
The British company said on Saturday that Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity per share – either in AstraZeneca’s UK-traded ordinary shares or in dollar-denominated American Depositary Shares.
The British firm said the boards of both companies had approved the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
What they are saying
- AstraZeneca Chief Executive, Pascal Soriot said, “It is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development in immunology, getting into a new segment of disease, a new segment of physicians, and patients we haven’t been able to cover so far.”
- Speaking on an analyst call, Soriot said the deal should put to rest speculation he was on his way out, as he was determined to stay on board to see the strategic benefits of the transaction delivered.
- Soriot also told reporters the deal was the result of exclusive talks and no competitive bidder was involved.
- AstraZeneca Finance Chief, Marc Dunoyer, said a capital increase for the equity component of the transaction would take place on closure of the deal.
- On AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, Soriot said it wasn’t yet clear if the company would need results from a U.S. clinical trial before filing for approval with U.S. regulators.
- Assuming positive results from that trial, the company should be able to submit the vaccine to U.S. regulators within the next six weeks, he added.
What you should know
- AstraZeneca was once seen as leading the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but has fallen behind Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, whose shots have shown greater efficacy in late-stage clinical trials.
- Alexion’s best-selling drug is Soliris, used against a range of rare immune disorders including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which causes anaemia and blood clots, and whose revenue rose 3.6% in the first nine months to $3 billion.
- AstraZeneca hopes that an improved version of Soliris called Ultomiris has an even larger market potential. It expects more growth from introducing the target’s rare-disease treatments to China and other emerging markets.
- Worried about competition heating up, Hedge fund and activist investor, Elliott Management, has urged Alexion to seek a buyer and in May spoke out publicly.
- Elliott first invested in Alexion in 2017, when the share price was only slightly lower than Friday’s close of $120.98. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- AstraZeneca said it expected the deal to immediately boost core earnings and to deliver pretax synergy gains of around $500million per year. It also expects around $650million in one-time cash costs during the three years following completion.
