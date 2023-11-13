C & I Leasing Plc has proposed a bonus issue of two (2) ordinary shares for every three (3) ordinary shares held at the close will be credited to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Thursday, 4 January 2024.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investment public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, the register of shareholders will be closed from Friday, 5 January 2024 and the qualification date is Thursday, 4 January 2024.

In the statement signed by Mbanugo Udenze & Co., the Company Secretary noted that shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

C & I Leasing Plc reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

For the nine months, sales were N13,554.59 million compared to N12,098.78 million a year ago. Net income was N327.6 million compared to N313.86 million a year ago.

FMDQ Exchange had last year announced the approval of the registration of the C & I Leasing Plc N50.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

C & I Leasing PLC is a diversified, leasing, and business service conglomerate providing support services to various indigenous and multinational organisations in West Africa along three lines: Fleet Management, Personnel Outsourcing, and Marine Service.

The registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Cordros Capital Limited (the Lead Sponsor), and Kairos Capital Limited, both registration members (Quotations) of the Exchange, positioned the Issuer to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets at strategically viable times during the CP Programme validity, through CP issuances, within the CP Programme limit.