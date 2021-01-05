Neimeth proposes N123.45 million dividend to be distributed to shareholders

The Board of Directors of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, has proposed a total final dividend of N123.45 million to be distributed to the shareholders of the company, as final dividend for the period ended 30th September 2020.

This information is contained in a corporate action announcement dated 30th December 2020, issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Florence Onyenekwe.

According to the announcement, the final dividend which sums up to N123.45 million when approved at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9th March 2021, will be paid to shareholders of the company who own the 1,250,844,000 ordinary shares of the company. This translates to a Final Dividend payment of 6.5 Kobo per share.

