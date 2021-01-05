Companies
Neimeth proposes N123.45 million dividend to be distributed to shareholders
Neimeth has proposed a total final dividend of N123.45 million to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
The Board of Directors of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, has proposed a total final dividend of N123.45 million to be distributed to the shareholders of the company, as final dividend for the period ended 30th September 2020.
This information is contained in a corporate action announcement dated 30th December 2020, issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Florence Onyenekwe.
According to the announcement, the final dividend which sums up to N123.45 million when approved at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9th March 2021, will be paid to shareholders of the company who own the 1,250,844,000 ordinary shares of the company. This translates to a Final Dividend payment of 6.5 Kobo per share.
What you should know
- The final dividend of 6.5 Kobo per share will be paid for all the outstanding 1,899,157,107 ordinary shares of the company. This gives a total dividend of N123,445,211.95, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
- To enable Neimeth’s Registrars, Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited, prepare for the payment of the final dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 23rd February 2021 to 28th February 2021.
- The dividend will be paid on 12th March 2021, electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 12th March 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividend directly into their Bank accounts.
- Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Vitafoam Nigeria proposes N875.59 million dividend to be distributed to shareholders
Vitafoam Nigeria has proposed a total final dividend of N875.59 million to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
The Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has proposed a total final dividend of N875.59 million to be distributed to the shareholders of the company, as final dividend for the period ended 30th September 2020.
This information is contained in a corporate action announcement dated 31st December 2020, issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Olalekan Sanni.
According to the announcement, the final dividend which sums up to N875.59 million when approved at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4th March 2021, will be paid to shareholders of the company who own the 1,250,844,000 ordinary shares of the company. This translates to a Final Dividend payment of N0.70 per share.
What you should know
- The final dividend of N0.70 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 1,250,844,000 ordinary shares of the company. This gives a total dividend of N875,590,800.00, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company, higher than the N525,354,480.00 dividend paid to shareholders last year.
- To enable Vitafoam’s Registrar, prepare for the payment of the final dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday 15th February 2021 to Friday 19th February 2021.
- The dividend will be paid on 5th March 2021, electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 12th February 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividend directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Livestock Feeds’ Non-Executive Director, Godwin Samuel resigns
Mr Godwin Abimbola Samuel has resigned as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.
The Board of Livestock Feeds Plc has announced to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and the investing public the resignation of Mr. Godwin Abimbola Samuel as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company.
This announcement was made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Rose Hamis.
According to Mrs Hamis, the resignation of Mr Samuel as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc became effective on 31st December 2020.
What you should know
- Mr Samuel was appointed to the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc on February 2013, and served in this position until his resignation.
- His resignation from Livestock Feeds Plc comes after his retirement from UAC of Nigeria, the Parent Company of Livestock Feeds Plc, which he represented on the Board of the Company.
- On 15th November, 2006, he was appointed Company Secretary/Legal Adviser of UAC of Nigeria Plc., a position he holds till date.
- He is also the Company Secretary of UACN Property Development Company Plc and Chemical & Allied Products Plc among others within the UACN group. He is a Non-Executive Director of UAC Registrars Limited.
Bismarck Rewane resigns as a director from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc
The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr Bismarck Jemide Rewane.
The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr Bismarck Jemide Rewane as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
This announcement was made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Odusola.
According to Mr Odusola, the resignation of Mr Rewane as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc became effective on 31st December 2020.
Mr. Rewane was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director in 2008. Until his resignation, he served as the Chairman of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee of the Board.
However, it is important to note that as of 30th June 2020, he owns 36,384 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc, worth N691,296.
The Board of Guinness Nigeria extended its appreciation to the outgoing Director, for his leadership, focus and commitment to the success of the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.
About Mr Bismarck Rewane
- Bismarck Rewane was also with the First National Bank of Chicago, Barclays Bank of Nigeria and Barclays Bank International Plc, United Kingdom. An Associate of the Institute of Bankers, England and Wales.
- Mr. Rewane has served on the Board of several organisations, including Navgas (a Vitol Group subsidiary); NLNG Prize Award Foundation; UNIC Insurance Plc, Nigeria; Economic Summit Group; UBA Custodian Limited; Virgin Nigeria Airways Limited; Fidelity Bank Plc; First City Monument Bank Plc; and Top Feeds Nigeria Limited.